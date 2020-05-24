NORRISS, Eileen Joy (Joy):
Passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Stan Norriss and the late George Turner. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Shelley, Robyn, Julie and Paul, Pamela and Max, Tania and Brad, David and Aileen. Treasured Nana and Grandma to her 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the caring staff at Bethsaida and the wonderful staff at Wairau Hospital Surgical Inpatients, ATR and HDU. Messages may be sent to 34 Endeavour Street, Blenheim 7201. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service to celebrate Joy's life has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on May 24, 2020