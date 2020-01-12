NEWPORT, Edwin Wallace:
Passed away peacefully with his family at his side, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Aged 75. In loving memory of very dear husband of Erica, loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Vanessa, Daniel and Tarsh, and loved grandad of Caitlin, Hannah, and Jack. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Geoff Malcolm. Thank you to everyone for the love and support. Messages may be sent to the Newport family, c/- Oakwoods Retirement Village, 357 Lower Queen Street, Richmond 7020. A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held at Hope Community Church, 114 Ranzau Road, Hope, at 1.30pm on Wednesday, January 15, followed by burial at Richmond Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 12, 2020