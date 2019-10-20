SIXTUS, Edward (Ted):
Peacefully at Nelson Hospital, on 19 October, 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved husband for the last 52 years of Betsy. Loved brother of Eva (Auckland), Mike and Dawn (Riwaka). Dearly loved father of Brent (Australia), Paul and Sandie (Richmond), Amanda and Scott Broker (Ashburton). Cherished grandfather of Samantha, Jasmin, Caitlin, Riley, and Olivia, and great-grandfather of Benson. A service to celebrate Ted's life will be held Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson on Thursday, 24 October, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Marsden Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 15349, New Lynn, Auckland 0640. Messages to: The Sixtus Family, C/- 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 20, 2019