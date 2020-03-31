SAXON, Edward:
On March 28, 2020, at Tasman Rest Home, aged 92 years. Dearly loved partner of Margot, loved father of Gabrielle and Tamara, loved grandfather of Daniel Edward Saxon-Clarke. An athletic inspiration throughout his long and colourful life, boxer, wrestler, marathon runner, fell runner, cycling champion, exercise physiologist in the Saxon Sports Clinic. Died peacefully at Tasman Rest Home, Stoke. Following Eddie's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 31, 2020