DOLEJS, Edward John:
Passed away peacefully at Whareama Rest Home, Stoke, after a very short illness, aged 90. Much loved husband and lifelong friend for nearly 70 years of Ruthie (deceased) and cherished partner of Dot for the last decade. An inspirational father and father-in-law of Dan, David and Adrienne, Dennis, and Dixie. A treasured grandfather of Damien and Celia, Corina and Noel, Laura, Krista, Angela, and Cara, and great-grandfather of Ozzy, Summer, Otis, and Ivy. A service to celebrate Ed's life will be held at the Stoke Indoor Bowling Club, Songer Street, Stoke, Nelson, on Thursday, November 14, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 8, 2019