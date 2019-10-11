TOOMER, Edna Reta:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 surrounded by family (aged 90 years). Dearly loved wife of John (deceased) and mum to Ruth, Rachel, Andrew, Gael and Richard. Loved grandma to 11 grandchildren and great-grandma of 5. We would like to give our sincere thanks to all the Staff and Residents of the Wakefield Homestead who cared so wonderfully well for her. A big thank you to Wayne Hurley and Staff of the Wakefield Medical Centre. A private family gathering will be held. All correspondence can be sent to 194 Wai-iti Valley Road, RD1 Wakefield 7095.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 11, 2019