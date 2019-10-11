Edna TOOMER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna TOOMER.
Service Information
Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors
164 Tahunanui Drive
Nelson, Nelson
035465700
Death Notice

TOOMER, Edna Reta:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 surrounded by family (aged 90 years). Dearly loved wife of John (deceased) and mum to Ruth, Rachel, Andrew, Gael and Richard. Loved grandma to 11 grandchildren and great-grandma of 5. We would like to give our sincere thanks to all the Staff and Residents of the Wakefield Homestead who cared so wonderfully well for her. A big thank you to Wayne Hurley and Staff of the Wakefield Medical Centre. A private family gathering will be held. All correspondence can be sent to 194 Wai-iti Valley Road, RD1 Wakefield 7095.

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.