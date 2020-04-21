COUNSELL, Edna Mary
(Beau) (formerly Linton,
nee Scholefield):
Beau passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village. In her 90th year. Dearly loved mother of Cathy Hiku (Nelson), Steve Linton (Masterton), and John Linton (Perth). Loved mother-in-law of Co, Jack, Mary and Karin. Treasured Nan, Nana, and Nanny Beau of her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of Pat and the late Baz, Doris, and Cliff. Messages can be sent to the family C/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or you can leave a message on Beau's facebook page. A private cremation has taken place and a "celebration of her life" will be held at a later date.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 21, 2020