GLOVER, Edith June:
Passed away peacefully at Whareama Home on December 23, 2019, aged 88 years. She will be sadly missed by her three children, Chris, Sue and Jo. Also, by her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Thanks for all the staff at Whareama for all their loving care. Messages to c/- Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. In lieu of flowers donations to Stroke Foundation may be made at the service. A celebration of June's life will be held at Shone and Shirley, 164 Tahunanui Drive, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 25, 2019