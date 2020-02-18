Edith ALVEY

  • "Our very sincere sympathy to Edith's family on hearing this..."
    - Malcolm and Alison
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Whakatu Presbyterian Church
271 Songer St
Stoke
ALVEY, Edith Elsie Lilian:
At home, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late George; loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Sally, and Ross; loved and respected Gran of Daniel; a friend to many. Donations to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, in memory of Edith, would be gratefully received. A service to celebrate Edith's life will be held at the Whakatu Presbyterian Church, 271 Songer St, Stoke, on Friday, February 21, at 2.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 18, 2020
