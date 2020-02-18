ALVEY, Edith Elsie Lilian:
At home, on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late George; loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Sally, and Ross; loved and respected Gran of Daniel; a friend to many. Donations to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, in memory of Edith, would be gratefully received. A service to celebrate Edith's life will be held at the Whakatu Presbyterian Church, 271 Songer St, Stoke, on Friday, February 21, at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 18, 2020