Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Nelson Centre of Musical Arts Nile Street View Map Death Notice



After an eventful and fascinating journey, Dr Paul Taylor passed away at home in Nelson early on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in 1945 on the Wirral Peninsula in England, Paul was lucky to experience and contribute to many communities around the world through his devoted work as a paediatrician, culminating at Nelson Hospital. Much loved husband and friend of Frances for 48 years, father of Angus and Damian, and treasured grandfather of Elvie, Alexander, Moses, and Delta. He was generously and capably supported in his last stages of life by wonderful friends and compassionate professionals to whom his family are deeply grateful. In particular Kerry, Sam, Lorraine, and everyone from Nurse Maude, and the Nelson Tasman Hospice for the invaluable service they provide. He would have been happy to know a donation to

TAYLOR, Dr Paul Gordon:After an eventful and fascinating journey, Dr Paul Taylor passed away at home in Nelson early on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Born in 1945 on the Wirral Peninsula in England, Paul was lucky to experience and contribute to many communities around the world through his devoted work as a paediatrician, culminating at Nelson Hospital. Much loved husband and friend of Frances for 48 years, father of Angus and Damian, and treasured grandfather of Elvie, Alexander, Moses, and Delta. He was generously and capably supported in his last stages of life by wonderful friends and compassionate professionals to whom his family are deeply grateful. In particular Kerry, Sam, Lorraine, and everyone from Nurse Maude, and the Nelson Tasman Hospice for the invaluable service they provide. He would have been happy to know a donation to savethechildren.org.nz was made in his memory in lieu of flowers. A gathering to celebrate Paul's life will take place at Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, Nile Street, from 5.00 to 7.00pm on Thursday, November 14. Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers