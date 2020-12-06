McNABB, Dorothy Annie
(Annie) (nee Signal):
Peacefully at Woodlands Rest Home on Friday, December 4, 2020; in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late Dudley. Dearly loved mother of Gae and Wayne, Bruce and Sue, and the late John. Nana and Nana-Annie of her 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Annie's life will be held at The Golden Bay Motueka Funeral Centre, 8 Inglis Street, Motueka, on Thursday, December 10, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations would to St Johns Motueka or New Zealand Blind Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Gae Stephenson, 11 Henaghans Road, RD10, Palmerston North 4470.
Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 6, 2020