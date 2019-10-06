Dorothy MCKAY

On Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Nelson Hospital, aged 89. Devoted wife of the late Matt; cherished mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Anne, Dot and Mike, and Averil; dearly loved Nana of Sharon, Michele, Sarah, Anna, and Toby, and also a Great-Nana to be; loved sister of the late Harold, the late Tony, and Beryl, Melva, Ian, Noeline, Graham, Raymond, and Gordon; great friend of Travis. In lieu of flowers any donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be gratefully appreciated and these can also be made at the service. The funeral service to celebrate and remember Audrey's life will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 2.00pm.

Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 6, 2019
