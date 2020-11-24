Dorothy KERR

Death Notice

KERR, Dorothy (Dot)
(nee Rainey):
Dot passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital, surrounded by her children, on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim) Kerr, cherished sister and sister-in-law of Murray and the late Doreen Vance, and Ngaire, and Ken and Robyn Rainey. Much loved mother of Karen, Warren and Michael, loved Nana Dot and Great-Nana Dot of Di, Gareth, Rylee, Macey, Robbie, Grant and Shona, Shannon, Daniel, Shequela, Topeora, Dylan, Liam, Ashleigh and Future, and a friend of the Waimea Village Community. To honour Dot's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Details of a Memorial Service will follow. Messages to 13 Conifer Court, Richmond 7020.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 24, 2020
