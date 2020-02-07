DICK, Dorothy Mary:
To all the people who sent their kind thoughts after Mum's passing, please accept this as an acknowledgement of your cards and donations to the Richmond RDA. She was a special lady who reached out to many people over her 95 years, leaving an enduring love and gift of happiness to all. Tony and Pam, Suzie, Heather and Colin, Philip and Yvette.
I sing because I'm happy
I sing because I'm free
God's eye is on the sparrow
And I know God loves me
Published in Nelson Mail on Feb. 7, 2020