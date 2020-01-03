DICK, Dorothy Mary:
Passed away peacefully with family at her side on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of Tony and Pam, Suzie, Heather and Colin, and Philip and Yvette. A loved nana and great-nana. Messages can be sent to 566 Church Valley, Wakefield 7095. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Dorothy's memory to the Richmond RDA and can be sent to 169 Champion Road, Richmond 7020, or givealittle.co.nz/org/richmondrda At Dorothy's request a private family service has been held, she is now at rest with her late husband Jack in the Richmond RSA Cemetery, Wensley Road Richmond, you are welcome to go and pay your respects to Dorothy.
"Nothing in my hand I bring, So surely to the cross I cling "
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 3, 2020