ANDREWS, Dorothy Grace:
Peacefully on September 1, 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Bob. Dearly loved mother of Graeme and Fran, Lindsay, Murray and Cathy, David and Melanie. Much loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street, Nelson, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christian Well Services would be appreciated and can be made at the service.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 4, 2020