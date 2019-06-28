HARPER,
Doris May (nee Sinclair):
Died June 25, 2019, aged 95, at Wensley House, Richmond. Loved mother of Peter (Brisbane), Judith (Richmond), Cliff (deceased), Merilyn Perry (deceased), Graeme (Wellington), Gregory (Nelson), and Karen McLuckie (Newcastle, NSW), grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 13 and great-great-grandmother of 2. Loved sister of Phyllis Boyd (Richmond) and Helen (Bet) Phipps (Stoke). Warm and sincere thanks to the staff and management of Wensley House, Richmond, who have provided Doris with such warm and caring support over the latter stage of her life. In accordance with Doris' wishes a private cremation has been held.
Sadly missed.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 28, 2019