CUTHBERT, Doris Kate:
On January 6, 2020, at Kennsington Court Rest Home, aged 100 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim and the late May, Kathleen, Barrie and Rae, Colleen and Trevor, Denise, Darryl and Marlene, and the late Margot, and respected by Brian. Loved Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice Trust, PO Box 283, Nelson 7040, would be appreciated. Friends of Doris are respectfully informed that her funeral service will be held at All Saint's Anglican Church, 30A Vanguard Street, Nelson, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 7, 2020