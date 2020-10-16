HOUGH, Doreen Joyce:
Passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sidney, loved mother and mother-in- law of David and Ros (Canberra), John, Craig, and the late Gavin. Loved Nana of Theresa, Chris, and Greig (Canberra); Donna, Tony Carl, Karyn, Louise, Barbara, Rosie and Julie. Loved Great-Nana of Chelsea, Emily, and James; Charlotte, and Joel; Imogen, and Patrick; Liam, Kayden, and Scarlet. Messages can be sent to Doreen's family, c/- 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011, or online at
www.shoneandshirley.com
A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Saturday, October 24 at 10.00am, followed by a burial with Sidney at Marsden Valley Cemetery.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 16, 2020