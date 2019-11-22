TODD, Donald Cairncross:
Joan, Trish, Anne, Sheryll and family wish to thank friends and relatives for the lovely cards, baking, flowers, comfort and support during the loss of our dear Grandon. Special thank you to St John Ambulance, Nelson Hospital and Diabetic Clinic for the care of Don. Those who attended Don's farewell was much appreciated. Thank you to Francis Day of Marsden House for your compassion and memories of Don. Please accept this as a personal thank you to all.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 22, 2019