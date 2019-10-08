TODD, Donald Cairncross:
On October 8, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospital, aged 90. Dearly loved husband of Joan, father and father-in-law of Trish and Murray van der Heyden, Anne and Leigh Booker, Sheryll and Andrew Gourdie; Grandon to Daniel, Matthew, Chelsea, Emma, Andy, Hayden, Amy, Kate and Brooke, loved Great-Grandon of Lucas, Ava, Lacey, Willow and a bun in the oven.
Don has pulled up the anchor for the last time he is now sailing into calm seas with his fishing line in hand.
Messages to 19 Andrew St, Stoke. In lieu flowers donations to Alzheimer's Nelson. A celebration of Don's life will be held at the Slip Inn, Havelock Marina, at 3.00pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019.
