THORBURN,
Donald Edward:
Don passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Nelson Tasman Hospice, aged 64, after a courageous battle. Don was the much loved husband of Jo; cherished father and father-in-law of Michael, Daniel and Rachel. Adored Grandad of Archer and Alsie. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Carole and Anthony, Sharon and Stu, Ron and Chris, Brian and Kaylene, Blue and Marie, Bill and Edy. Much loved uncle of all his many nieces and nephews. Life long friend of Russell and a special friend to many more. A huge thank you to Steve as well as the wonderful team at Nelson Tasman Hospice.
Don and his wicked sense
of humour will be
sadly missed by us all.
Don - may the fishing be good, wherever you are.
A Service to Remember Don will be held at Marsden House, 41 Nile Street, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2.00pm. All are welcome and encouraged to join us in celebrating Don's life. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice.
Published in Nelson Mail on Aug. 27, 2019