On August 9, 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Katherine. Loved father and father-in-law of Alistair and Brenda, and Fiona and Chris. Adored Grandad of Amanda, Eric, Phillip, Aaron and their partners. Cherished Great-Grandad. A Memorial Service to celebrate Don's life will be held at The Whakatu Presbyterian Church, Songer Street, Stoke, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to 94 Fergusson Street, Stoke, Nelson 7011.

