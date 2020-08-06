MATHESON,
Donald Crawford:
After a long and brave battle with cancer, Don was called peacefully home while family were at his bedside. Husband of Maureen, brother to Denis and Shirley. Father of Jim and Denise, Sharyn, Debbie, Roger and Rose. He was a proud grandfather to 17 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for Don will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Manuka Street, Nelson, on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10.00am. You are invited to the recitation of the Rosary on Friday, August 7 at Don's home at 5.30pm. In lieu of flowers, family invite donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice.
