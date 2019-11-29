JORDAN, Donald Percy:

Passed away at Nelson Hospital on November 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Ngaire (deceased) and father and father-in-law of Bevan and Lyn; Murray and Sharon; Eric and Sherolyn; daughters Sheryl (deceased) and Sharon (Australia). Loved Pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family are grateful to GP Dr Geoff McAlpine for caring for Don's health so well. A very special thanks goes to all Staff on the Medical Ward at Nelson Hospital for the loving care of our Dad during his last few weeks. A private family funeral has been held according to his and his family's wishes. Any messages to 168 Whitby Road, Wakefield.





