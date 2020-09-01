HOLTHAM, Donald (Don):
Died peacefully at Nelson Hospital with his sons at his side, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Loved husband of the late Valarie, loved father of Rob, and Craig. Loved Grandad of Reuben. Messages can be sent to 15B Vining Crescent, Stoke 7011, or made online at www.shoneandshirley.co.nz Don appreciated the support and care he received from the various Nelson Hospital departments and the advanced specialist care from the Diabetes Team. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes NZ Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service or online at www.diabetes.org.nz The celebration of Don's life will be held at Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, on Friday, September 4, at 10.00am.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 1, 2020