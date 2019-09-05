HARWOOD,
Donald Allan (Don/Dougal):
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at Lifecare, Cambridge, on Fathers Day, September 1, 2019, aged 73 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Karyn and Carl, Lorraine and Ian, Tony and Bronwyn. Proud Grandfather of Kelsie and Robbie, Chelsey, Tane, Taine, Josh, Holly and Liam. Great-Grandad to Kayson, Theo and Ellie. Loved son of the late Allan and Kay. Brother of Brian, Suzie and the late Janette. Much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dad enjoyed a social life of work, fishing, hunting and having a beer with his mates. A celebration of Don's life will be held in Takaka at a later date. Communication with Don's family, C/- PO Box 350, Cambridge 3450. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Golden Bay Search and Rescue or Nelson Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 5, 2019