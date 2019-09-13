GILMOUR,
Donald Robert Rae:
03.04.1925 - 11.09.2019
In loving memory of Don, known by many as Snow. Loving husband of Joan Gilmour (dec). Don passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Nelson Hospital, in the presence of his family after a short illness. Remembered by his adopted children and grandchildren, Len and Sandee Lidbetter, Eldon, and Averil Lidbetter, Evelyn and John Haggard, Stephen, and Christopher Haggard. Remembered with fondness from the U.K by Harold and Leslie Weston and their families; also from South Africa by Selwyn and Christine Comrie and their extended family. A service to celebrate Don's life will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Marsden House Funeral Home, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 13, 2019