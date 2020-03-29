GILL, Donald Francis (Don):
Peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice on Sunday, March 22, 2020 after a short battle, aged 61 years. Dearly loved and respected father of George and Fred. Loved son of the late Reg and Hazel Gill. Much respected and adored brother and brother-in-law of Murray and Karen, Lorraine McCallum and Stuart Godsiff, and Margaret Hutchison. Fun loving uncle of Alannah and James, Ashley and Katie, Hayley and Damian, Laura, Brad and Delaney, and Kent and Hannah. Special great-uncle of Thomas, Lucy, Isaac, Keagan, Ethan, Anaya and Arlo. Special friend and companion of Oakley. Messages to: The Gill family, 463 Wakapuaka Road, Wakapuaka, Nelson 7071. A Private family service for Don has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 29, 2020