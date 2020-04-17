FRASER, Donald Tenterden:
Much loved husband of Merle for 73 amazing years. Passed away at home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, just three weeks after his 95th Birthday. We are so thankful that Don has been able to spend his last days at home cared for by his family. Very much loved father of the late Ann and Noel Gore, Yvonne and Ross Ferguson, Peter and Tina and Paul. Adored 'Grandpop' of his eleven grandchildren and 'Popstar' to his nineteen great-grandchildren.
'The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children are blessed after him.'
Proverbs 20: 7
A celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Messages to: 7 Shearer Terrace, Richmond, Nelson 7020, or [email protected]
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 17, 2020