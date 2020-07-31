van STRATEN, Dirk:
The family of the late Dirk van Straten wishes to thank and acknowledge the love and support of friends and family from near and far upon Dirk's recent passing. Thank you all for prayers, visits, meals, baking, floral tributes, messages, café visits with friends and practical help. Special mention is made of the able team at Shone and Shirley Funeral Directors and the loving and supportive folk at Victory Community Anglican Church. All have helped us through this difficult time. Please accept our heartfelt thanks.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 31, 2020