VAN STRATEN, Dirk:
Passed away at Nelson Hospital on July 3, 2020, aged 75. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Parkes; loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Andrew van Straten (Vancouver, Canada), Nicole and Andrew Begg (Nelson), Olivia van Straten (Dunedin); loved opa of Oscar Begg and Maisson Begg (Nelson). Loved uncle of Helene Vietsch (Waddinxveen, Netherlands), Karel and Gordana Vietsch (Barendrecht, Netherlands); loved great-uncle of Goran Vietsch (Barendrecht). Loved brother-in-law of Anne Parkes, Lorraine and Trevor Polglase, Lester and Heather Parkes, Jill Parkes and Bob Ward. Son of the late Jan van Straten and Sjouwke Weissenbach and brother and brother-in-law of the late Janna and Bas Vietsch. Loved uncle of Hilton, Dean, Craig and James Scott; Martin Polglase, Rosie Polglase; Miranda Parkes, Janine Parkes.
Sadly Missed
Messages may be sent to PO Box 881, Nelson 7040. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in Nelson Mail on July 7, 2020