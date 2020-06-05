BAIGENT, Diane Marjorie
(nee Bergman):
Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. Cherished daughter of Ronald Bergman and the late Janet Bergman. Treasured wife of Steve, deeply loved mum and mother-in-law to Anna, Kate and Louise, Patrick, Jamie and Josiah. Adored Nanny to her precious grandchildren, Ashlee, Holly, Georgia, Ava, Zoe, Roman, Bella, Brooklyn and Navy.
Resting in the loving arms
of her Jesus.
Messages to the family may be sent to nelson.simplicity.co.nz/hugs-from-home/ In lieu of flowers and in honour of Di, donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate. Due to the current restrictions, a private family celebration has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 5, 2020