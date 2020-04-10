WESTON, Diana Craine (Di):
08.08.1949 – 06.04.2020
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospice. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael Lungley. Loved sister of Sue, Sandi and Peter, the late Stewart, Brandon and Deborah. Cherished stepmother of Shaun and Gaye, Sharon and David. Much loved Nanny Di to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved Auntie to all her nieces and nephews and their families.
An adventurous spirit
laid to rest.
Messages c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042 or [email protected] A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Nelson Hospice for the kindness and care shown to Di. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 10, 2020