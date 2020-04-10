Diana WESTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana WESTON.
Service Information
Simplicity Nelson Funeral Directors
69 Haven Rd
Nelson, Nelson
7010
035390066
Death Notice

WESTON, Diana Craine (Di):
08.08.1949 – 06.04.2020
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospice. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael Lungley. Loved sister of Sue, Sandi and Peter, the late Stewart, Brandon and Deborah. Cherished stepmother of Shaun and Gaye, Sharon and David. Much loved Nanny Di to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved Auntie to all her nieces and nephews and their families.
An adventurous spirit
laid to rest.
Messages c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042 or [email protected] A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Nelson Hospice for the kindness and care shown to Di. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at www.nelsonhospice.org.nz/donate

logo
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.