PATTERSON, Diana (Penny)
previously Cracroft-Wilson:
Died peacefully with family and friends at her side on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Aged 66. Much loved Mumsie of Rossmore, Cameron and Emma. Loved Nana Penny of Anya. Loved youngest sister of Noeline, Sally, and John. Messages can be sent to Penny's family c- 46A Fergusson Street, Stoke, Nelson 7011. A special thanks to the wonderful team at the Nelson Tasman Hospice for their care and support of Penny and the family during this time. Penny is deeply loved and cherished, she will be missed by all. A service to celebrate Penny's life will be held at the Headingly Centre, 2 Headingly Lane, Richmond On Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 13, 2020