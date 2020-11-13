Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diana PATERSON. View Sign Death Notice



previously Cracroft-Wilson:

Died peacefully with family and friends at her side on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Aged 66. Much loved Mumsie of Rossmore, Cameron and Emma. Loved Nana Penny of Anya. Loved youngest sister of Noeline, Sally, and John. Messages can be sent to Penny's family c- 46A Fergusson Street, Stoke, Nelson 7011. A special thanks to the wonderful team at the Nelson Tasman Hospice for their care and support of Penny and the family during this time. Penny is deeply loved and cherished, she will be missed by all. A service to celebrate Penny's life will be held at the Headingly Centre, 2 Headingly Lane, Richmond On Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2.00pm.







PATTERSON, Diana (Penny)previously Cracroft-Wilson:Died peacefully with family and friends at her side on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Aged 66. Much loved Mumsie of Rossmore, Cameron and Emma. Loved Nana Penny of Anya. Loved youngest sister of Noeline, Sally, and John. Messages can be sent to Penny's family c- 46A Fergusson Street, Stoke, Nelson 7011. A special thanks to the wonderful team at the Nelson Tasman Hospice for their care and support of Penny and the family during this time. Penny is deeply loved and cherished, she will be missed by all. A service to celebrate Penny's life will be held at the Headingly Centre, 2 Headingly Lane, Richmond On Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2.00pm. Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Nelson Mail Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers