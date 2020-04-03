MARTIN, Desmond (John):
Passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020, aged 89. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Inwood). Loved father and father-in-law of Warren and Sandra, Denis and Elayne, Jackie and Neil, and Patrick (Fred). Loved Poppa to Daniel and Monique, Cally, Jared, Blake and Taylor, Rosie and John. Finally re-united with Joan. Many thanks to staff of Nelson Hospital and Whareama Rest Home. Messages c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. In accordance with John's wishes, a private cremation service has been held.
Published in Nelson Mail on Apr. 3, 2020