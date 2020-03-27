Desmond AITKEN

Guest Book
  "Thinking of you all at the loss of your Dad. Judith..."
    - Judith McManaway
  "Philip sorry to hear of the loss of your Dad. Thinking of..."
Service Information
Anisy'sTasman Funeral Care
14 McGlashen Ave
Richmond, Nelson
7020
035441129
Death Notice

AITKEN,
Desmond Stannard:
Passed away peacefully at home in Nelson on March 24, 2020, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Mary for 61 years. A great father and father-in-law of Sharon and Greg, Grant and Janine and Philip. Dearly loved Grandfather to Lani, Cam, Jesse, Andrew and Lauren. To honour Des' wishes a private cremation has been held. A private Celebration of Des' Life will be held at a later date. Messages to 74 Aldinga Ave, Stoke, Nelson 7011.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 27, 2020
