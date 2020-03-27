AITKEN,
Desmond Stannard:
Passed away peacefully at home in Nelson on March 24, 2020, aged 86 years. Much loved husband of Mary for 61 years. A great father and father-in-law of Sharon and Greg, Grant and Janine and Philip. Dearly loved Grandfather to Lani, Cam, Jesse, Andrew and Lauren. To honour Des' wishes a private cremation has been held. A private Celebration of Des' Life will be held at a later date. Messages to 74 Aldinga Ave, Stoke, Nelson 7011.
Anisy's Tasman
Funeral Home
Richmond, Nelson
03 5441129
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 27, 2020