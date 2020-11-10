O'BEIRNE, Derek Francis:
Derek left us unexpectedly on November 5, 2020; aged 68 years. Loved husband of Michele. Amazing dad to Megan and Dan, Lauren and Dave. Best grandad ever to Hunter and Saria. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rod and Mary, Brigid and Rex, Kate and Ian, Pauline, Glenda and Phil. Derek will be well remembered for his sense of humour, his helpfulness, his humbleness, his warmth, being caring and so generous with his time and knowledge. Now that he is gone these will remain in our memories and hearts forever. We know that St Peter's chariot will now have correct tyre pressures, the tail-light finally repaired, fluro being worn, and St Peter will be more proficient at slow cornering. Due to Covid restrictions impacting family travelling, a funeral service to celebrate Derek's life will be held at Gardens of the World, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Thursday, November 26, at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 10, 2020