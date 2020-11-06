JOHNSTON, Derek Leonard:
Passed away peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Nelson Tasman Hospice. Loved and treasured husband of Ann, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Brian, Tony and Jo, and Bev and Callun. Adored grandad of Aimee, and Jackie; Emily, Amber, and Chloe; and Connor. Loved son of the late Ruby and Sam (England), cherished brother and brother-in-law of Keith and Elizabeth (England), loved uncle of Sarah and Simon (England). In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice these can be made at the service, or sent to PO Box 283, Nelson 7040. Messages can be sent to Derek's family c- 164 Tahunanui Drive Nelson 7011 or made online at https://www.shoneandshirley.com/ A celebration of Derek's life will be held in the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, at 11.00am, on Monday, November 9.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 6, 2020