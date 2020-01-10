Dennis WIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis WIN.
Death Notice

WIN, Dennis John:
Peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice on January 8, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Adrianne for 56 years. Loved father to Annette, father-in-law to Mark, and cherished Pop to Sam. Respected 'Dennis' to Lisa, Xabi, Tana and Ainhoa. Special thanks to Dr Richard van Gelder Horgan, Dr Steve Delany and team, and the wonderful caring team at Nelson Tasman Hospice. At Dennis' wish, a private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice, 331 Suffolk Road, Stoke would be appreciated. A farewell to Dennis will be advised later.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.