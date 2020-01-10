WIN, Dennis John:
Peacefully at Nelson Tasman Hospice on January 8, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Adrianne for 56 years. Loved father to Annette, father-in-law to Mark, and cherished Pop to Sam. Respected 'Dennis' to Lisa, Xabi, Tana and Ainhoa. Special thanks to Dr Richard van Gelder Horgan, Dr Steve Delany and team, and the wonderful caring team at Nelson Tasman Hospice. At Dennis' wish, a private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice, 331 Suffolk Road, Stoke would be appreciated. A farewell to Dennis will be advised later.
Published in Nelson Mail on Jan. 10, 2020