WATSON, Dennis Daniel:
Passed away peacefully at Nelson Hospice after a short illness, on March 15, 2020, in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband and friend of Hilary for over 30 years. Loved stepfather, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad of Denise, Ken, Emma, Josh and Brayden, Hannah, Samantha, Mark, and Emily. A memorial service to celebrate Dennis's life will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 30 Vanguard Street, Nelson, on Friday, March 20, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 3/190 The Ridgeway, Stoke, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Mar. 17, 2020