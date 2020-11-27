GERRISH, Dennis Walter:
Peacefully at Stillwater Gardens on Wednesday, November 25, 2020; aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Trevor (deceased), Kate, Diane, Alan, Brenda and Darren. Friend of Darren. Loved grandad of his six grandchildren. Brother of Brian (deceased) and Kelly. The Gerrish Family wish to thank the nurses and caregivers at Stillwater Lifecare and Flaxmore Lifecare for their genuine care and compassion. A service to celebrate Dennis's life will be held at Waimea Richmond Funeral Services Chapel, 24 Champion Road, Richmond, on Wednesday, December 2 at 1.00pm, to be followed by interment at Moutere Hills Cemetery. Messages to The Gerrish Family, c/- 24 Champion Road, Richmond.
Published in Nelson Mail on Nov. 27, 2020