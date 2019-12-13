Dennis CREED

Death Notice

CREED, Dennis Edward:
QSM; LLB; M.StJohn.
09.09.1955 - 07.12.2019
Dearly loved and loving husband of Lucie; superdad for Tom, and Oliver; beloved and respected father-in-law of Jasmine, and Kelsie; adored by his grandchildren Elizabeth, and Edward. A lovely man, a gentleman, joker, leader, role-model, excellent raconteur and BBQ chef, singer, actor, wine connoisseur, fisherman extaordinaire, pillar of the community; intelligent, thoughtful, generous, loyal, and the light of our lives.
An exemplary family man who served his community well.
Forever Loved
Friends of Dennis are respectfully informed that a private cremation has been held. Messages to Marsden House, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Nelson Mail on Dec. 13, 2019
