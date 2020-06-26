DIXON, Denis Thomas:
Passed away peacefully at the Ernest Rutherford Rest Home on June 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathie, and father to Nick, Liz and Mike, much loved Grandpa of Choiwee, Erin, Ollie, Ruby Mae and Poppy and great-grandpa of Edie, Rocco and Osiris. A private cremation has been held and a Memorial celebration of Denis' life will take place when overseas family can attend. Please do not send flowers. If you would like to make a contribution please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 26, 2020