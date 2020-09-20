CHAMBERS, Denis Edwin:
February 4, 1951 - September 17, 2020
It is with much regret and sadness that we advise that Denis has left this world. Much loved husband of Lynette, loved father of Cindy and Poppa of Ted. Chosen father and father-in-law of Monique and Aaron, Roachelle and Arron, Poppa Fox to Samara, Tali, Cade and Bodie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Alan and June, Eric Jackett (deceased) and Junita, Doreen and Graham Reburn. Denis - a man who lived life to the full. His passion for biking, running, walking and fishing equalled the passion he had for his achievements at work, as was his love for his family.
"Always in our hearts"
A service to celebrate Denis' life will be held at 11.00am, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Annesbrook Church, 40 Saxon Rd, Stoke, Nelson.
Published in Nelson Mail on Sept. 20, 2020