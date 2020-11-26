Deidre MANHIRE

Death Notice

MANHIRE, Deidre:
Sadly, passed away at Summerset Nelson, on Friday, November 20, 2020. Aged 93. Loved wife of the late Noel. Cherished mother and mother- in-law of Nicola and Willem, Simon and Catherine, Melissa and Tony, Matthew and Patricia. Loved Mutti of Benjamin and Sophia, Oliver and Samuel, Joshua, Alice and Emma, James and Lisa Jane. Dearly loved great-grandmother of her 7 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Deidre's life will be held at the Shone and Shirley Chapel, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Tuesday, December 1 at 2.00pm. Messages can be sent to Deidre's family, c/o 18A Devon St, Stoke, Nelson 7011.

