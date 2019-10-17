RILEY, Debbie (Dalliessi):
Wife of Stephen Dalliessi. It is with much sadness Debbie passed away suddenly in Nelson on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, aged 54 years. Dearly loved and cherished wife of Stephen Dalliessi, mother and mother-in-law of Rhys and Shivani, Taylor, Kaylee, Adrian and Rachel and Candyce. Much loved and adored grandmother of Ryker and Korben, Sebastian and Penelope. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Wayne and Angela, Paul and Linda and Susan. Adored Aunty of Joannne and Steven, Kate and Rebecca, Theresa and Chris. A funeral service will be held at Gardens of the World, 9 Clover Road, Hope, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11.00am. NOTE: Everyone to wear something purple for the service please.
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 17, 2019