FITZPATRICK, Debbie:
Lost her hard fought battle with cancer on June 27, 2019. Best friend and much loved wife of Warren; loved daughter of the late Connie and Francis Fitzpatrick; sister of Linda, Dennis, Colleen, and the late Robert; aunty and great-aunty of many nieces and nephews; and special friend to many.
"Rest peacefully."
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nelson Tasman Region Hospice. A service to celebrate and remember Debbie's life will be held at Hope Garden of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Road East, Hope, on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in Nelson Mail on June 28, 2019