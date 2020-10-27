NEVILLE, Dean Wayne:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones in Childers, Australia on October 22, 2020 adged 55 years. Adored partner to Nici, Loved Dad to Jasmine, Clinton, Cody, Ally, Jenna and Ethan. Loving Poppy to Eli, Arlyea and Penn. Much loved eldest son of John and Joy. Loved Brother of Andy (dec'd), Kim, Ross, Kristin, Aden and Sarah. Loved uncle, nephew and cousin. Funeral will be held in Childers Australia on October 28th, with private family function in Nelson.
"Safe ride.....
till we meet again"
Published in Nelson Mail on Oct. 27, 2020